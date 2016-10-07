Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'nin saygın ödüllerinden biri olan Amerikan Ulusal Kitap Ödülleri finalistleri açıklandı. Listede kurgu, kurgu dışı, şiir ve gençlik edebiyatı olmak üzere dört kategoriden toplam 20 aday bulunuyor. Liste şöyle:
Kurgu:
- Chris Bachelder, The Throwback Special
- Paulette Jiles, News of the World
- Karan Mahajan, The Association of Small Bombs
- Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad
- Jacqueline Woodson, Another Brooklyn
Kurgu Dışı:
- Arlie Russell Hochschild, Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right
- Ibram X. Kendi, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America
- Viet Thanh Nguyen, Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War
- Andrés Reséndez, The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America
- Heather Ann Thompson, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy
Şiir:
- Daniel Borzutzky, The Performance of Becoming Human
- Rita Dove, Collected Poems 1974–2004
- Peter Gizzi, Archeophonics
- Jay Hopler, The Abridged History of Rainfall
- Solmaz Sharif, Look
Gençlik Edebiyatı:
- Kate DiCamillo, Raymie Nightingale
- John Lewis, Andrew Aydin & Nate Powell, March: Book Three
- Grace Lin, When the Sea Turned to Silver
- Jason Reynolds, Ghost
- Nicola Yoon, The Sun is Also a Star
Kaynak: Electric Literature
Yeni yorum gönder