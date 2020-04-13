2020 Hugo Ödülleri çevrimiçi dağıtılacak

Bu yıl Yeni Zelanda’da düzenlenecek 2020 Hugo Ödülleri Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle sanal ortamda gerçekleştirilecek. 1939 yılında başlayan Hugo Ödülleri tarihte sadece bir kez, İkinci Dünya Savaşı nedeniyle 1942-45 yılları arasında sekteye uğramıştı. Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle düzenlenecek bu çevirimiçi etkinlik ise törenin ilk defa geleneksel yöntemlerin dışına çıkışı olacak. İşte adaylardan öne çıkanlar...

2020 Hugo Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Roman

The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders

Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley

A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine

Middlegame, Seanan McGuire

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow

En İyi Kısa Roman

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, Ted Chiang

The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark

In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire

This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers

En İyi Romancık

“The Archronology of Love”, Caroline M. Yoachim

“Away With the Wolves”, Sarah Gailey

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, Sarah Pinsker

Emergency Skin, N.K. Jemisin

“For He Can Creep”, Siobhan Carroll

“Omphalos”, Ted Chiang

En İyi Kısa Hikâye

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, Shiv Ramdas

“As the Last I May Know”, S.L. Huang

“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, Rivers Solomon

“A Catalog of Storms”, Fran Wilde

“Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, Alix E. Harrow

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, Nibedita Sen

En İyi Kurgu Dışı Eser

Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, J. Michael Straczynski

Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn

“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, Jeannette Ng

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, Arwen Curry

En İyi Grafik Roman

Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles

LaGuardia, Nnedi Okorafor, Tana Ford, James Devlin

Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda

Mooncakes, Wendy Xu,Suzanne Walker, Joamette Gil

Paper Girls, Volume 6, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson, Jared K. Fletcher

The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Matt Wilson, Clayton Cowles

En İyi Yeni Bilimkurgu Yazarı İçin Astounding Ödülü

Sam Hawk

R.F. Kuang

Jenn Lyon

Nibedita Sen

Tasha Suri

Emily Tesh