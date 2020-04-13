Sabitfikir
Künye | Yazarlar | Giriş Yap
Anasayfa
Ana Sayfa


Haber

			

			
			
			

				
Haber

				

					
										

					

						
    13-04-2020

						
2020 Hugo Ödülleri çevrimiçi dağıtılacak

						

							
							

								Paylaş!  
								|   
								  
								
								  
								  
								
							

														
							
							
						

						

							
﻿

Toplam oy: 3

						

						

					

					

					

					
					
					

												
						

																																	
Bu yıl Yeni Zelanda’da düzenlenecek 2020 Hugo Ödülleri Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle sanal ortamda gerçekleştirilecek. 1939 yılında başlayan Hugo Ödülleri tarihte sadece bir kez, İkinci Dünya Savaşı nedeniyle 1942-45 yılları arasında sekteye uğramıştı. Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle düzenlenecek bu çevirimiçi etkinlik ise törenin ilk defa geleneksel yöntemlerin dışına çıkışı olacak. İşte adaylardan öne çıkanlar... 
 
2020 Hugo Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Roman
The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders
Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley
A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine
Middlegame, Seanan McGuire
The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow
En İyi Kısa Roman
“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, Ted Chiang
The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes
The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark
In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire
This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers
En İyi Romancık
“The Archronology of Love”, Caroline M. Yoachim
“Away With the Wolves”, Sarah Gailey
“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, Sarah Pinsker
 Emergency Skin, N.K. Jemisin
 “For He Can Creep”, Siobhan Carroll
“Omphalos”, Ted Chiang
En İyi Kısa Hikâye
“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, Shiv Ramdas
“As the Last I May Know”, S.L. Huang
“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, Rivers Solomon
 “A Catalog of Storms”, Fran Wilde
“Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, Alix E. Harrow
“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, Nibedita Sen
 
En İyi Kurgu Dışı Eser
Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, J. Michael Straczynski
Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara
The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn
 “2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, Jeannette Ng
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, Arwen Curry
En İyi Grafik Roman
Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles 
LaGuardia, Nnedi Okorafor, Tana Ford, James Devlin 
Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda 
Mooncakes, Wendy Xu,Suzanne Walker, Joamette Gil 
Paper Girls, Volume 6, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson, Jared K. Fletcher 
The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Matt Wilson, Clayton Cowles 
 
En İyi Yeni Bilimkurgu Yazarı İçin Astounding Ödülü
Sam Hawk
R.F. Kuang
Jenn Lyon
Nibedita Sen
 Tasha Suri
Emily Tesh
 
						

						

						
						
												

							
							

								Paylaş!  
								|   
								  
								  
								  
								  
								
							

																					
							
							
						

						

							
						

						

											

				

			

			
						
Yorumlar

			

			

				
Yorum Gönder

				

					


  
Yeni yorum gönder


  



 
 




 
 




 
 



 












				
					
				

			

						
			
			
Diğer Haber Yazıları

			
okur eleştirilerini göster »

			

			

			

				

										

					

						
Dijital ortamdaki kültür sanat içerikleri

						
Bilgi Üniversitesi Kültür Politikaları ve Yönetimi Araştırma Merkezi (KPY), koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle birçok kurum ve kuruluşun dijital ortama taşıdığı kültür sanat içeriklerini derledi.

						
					

					

					

										

					

						
Karantina ve sosyal mesafe yayıncılık sektörünü değiştiriyor

						
Koronovirüs ile birlikte dünya çapında yaşanan sosyal izolasyon ve karantina uygulamaları pek çok sektörü zor duruma sokuyor. Dünya çapında pek çok sektör kısa ya da uzun vadeli olarak programlarını, hedeflerini, müşteriyle olan iletişimlerini değiştiriyor, yeniden gözden geçiriyor. Yayıncılık sektörü de bu değişimin içinde.

						
					

					

					

										

					

						
Türk edebiyatının klasikleri dijital ortamda

						
Anadolu Üniversitesi (AÜ), Türkiye kültürünün klasikleşmiş edebiyat eserlerini dijital ortama aktarıp, ücretsiz olarak okuyucularla paylaşıyor. 150 yıllık süreci kapsayan Türk roman tarihi üzerine yürütülen çalışmalar kapsamında, eserler özgün halleri korunarak ayrıntılı bir sözlük eşliğinde Latin harflerine aktarılmış olarak paylaşılıyor.

						
					

					

					

										

					

						
II. Abdülhamid Han’ın Yıldız Albümleri dijital ortamda 

						
İstanbul Üniversitesi, dünyanın en zengin görsel arşivlerinden biri olan Sultan II. Abdülhamid Han’ın Yıldız Fotoğraf Koleksiyonu’nu dijital ortamda araştırmacıların kullanımına sunarak tarihe ışık tutuyor. Dijital erişime açılan 918 albüm içinde yer alan 36 bin 585 kare fotoğraf, kültürel mirasın korunmasına ve gelecek nesillere aktarılmasına olanak sağlıyor.

						
					

					

					

										
				

			

		

			
  			

		

		

				
			
			
				
Haberler

				

					
2020 Hugo Ödülleri çevrimiçi dağıtılacak

					

				

				
				

					
Dijital ortamdaki kültür sanat içerikleri

					

				

				
				

					
Karantina ve sosyal mesafe yayıncılık sektörünü değiştiriyor

					

				

								
				

					
Türk edebiyatının klasikleri dijital ortamda

					

				

								
				

					
II. Abdülhamid Han’ın Yıldız Albümleri dijital ortamda 

					

				

				

			

			
									

				
Kulis

				

				
devamı

				
				

					

						
Karadeniz yerleşkelerini tabiat biçimlendirir

												

					

				

			

						

								
ŞahaneBirKitap

				

									

					

						
Mim Kemal Öke'den efsanevi bir karakterin romanı: Biat

						
						


												
idefix'ten satın al

					

					

					

					
Siyaset Bilimi Profesörü Mim Kemal Öke’nin tarihi romanı Biat - Bir Turgut Reis Hikâyesi, okuyucularıyla buluştu. Adından da anlaşılabileceği gibi romanın ana ekseninde, yazarın çocukluğundan bu yana “kahramanı” ve “rol modeli” olarak nitelediği, deniz korsanlığından Osmanlı döneminde “Akdeniz leventleri kaptanlığına” kadar yükselen Turgut Reis’in yaşamöyküsü yer alıyor.
 

					
				

			

			
			

				 
				
				
Editörden

					

										
					
					
					



					
					

					

						
Kişinin kendisi olmaktan vazgeçip başka birisi olmaya karar verdiği o an, modern edebiyata göre bir kahramanlık sergilediği andır. Kişi bu kahramanlığa ulaşmak için evinden çıkıp bir yolculuğa atılır. Yolculuk boyunca başından türlü felaketler geçer. Her felaket, yolun sonunu getirebilmek için aslında bir duraktır.

						
					

			

			
						
				
			
			
				
En Çok Okunanlar

																

						1 - Dünyasizlar: Post Modern Bi̇r Harut İle Marut Masali
						
					
					
				

																

						2 - Edebiyat tarihinin en iyi 100 giriş cümlesi
						
					
					
				

																

						3 - Umutsuz Bir Gelecek Tasavvuru: The Irishman, Marvel, Joker
						
					
					
				

																

						4 - İroni’nin İlham Verici Yıkıcılığı
						
					
					
				

																

						5 - İyisiyle Kötüsüyle Kötülük
						
					
					
				

							




            
		

		

	
	                             

	                              



	

			 

	


		
	    
	
	      kitap | hesapkitap