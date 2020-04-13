2020 Hugo Ödülleri çevrimiçi dağıtılacak

Bu yıl Yeni Zelanda’da düzenlenecek 2020 Hugo Ödülleri Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle sanal ortamda gerçekleştirilecek. 1939 yılında başlayan Hugo Ödülleri tarihte sadece bir kez, İkinci Dünya Savaşı nedeniyle 1942-45 yılları arasında sekteye uğramıştı. Koronavirüs salgını sebebiyle düzenlenecek bu çevirimiçi etkinlik ise törenin ilk defa geleneksel yöntemlerin dışına çıkışı olacak. İşte adaylardan öne çıkanlar...
2020 Hugo Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Roman
The City in the Middle of the Night, Charlie Jane Anders
Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
The Light Brigade, Kameron Hurley
A Memory Called Empire, Arkady Martine
Middlegame, Seanan McGuire
The Ten Thousand Doors of January, Alix E. Harrow
En İyi Kısa Roman
“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, Ted Chiang
The Deep, Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes
The Haunting of Tram Car 015, P. Djèlí Clark
In an Absent Dream, Seanan McGuire
This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
To Be Taught, If Fortunate, Becky Chambers
En İyi Romancık
“The Archronology of Love”, Caroline M. Yoachim
“Away With the Wolves”, Sarah Gailey
“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, Sarah Pinsker
Emergency Skin, N.K. Jemisin
“For He Can Creep”, Siobhan Carroll
“Omphalos”, Ted Chiang
En İyi Kısa Hikâye
“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, Shiv Ramdas
“As the Last I May Know”, S.L. Huang
“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, Rivers Solomon
“A Catalog of Storms”, Fran Wilde
“Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, Alix E. Harrow
“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, Nibedita Sen
En İyi Kurgu Dışı Eser
Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, J. Michael Straczynski
Joanna Russ, Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press
The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, Mallory O’Meara
The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, Farah Mendlesohn
“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, Jeannette Ng
Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, Arwen Curry
En İyi Grafik Roman
Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, Kieron Gillen, Stephanie Hans, Clayton Cowles
LaGuardia, Nnedi Okorafor, Tana Ford, James Devlin
Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda
Mooncakes, Wendy Xu,Suzanne Walker, Joamette Gil
Paper Girls, Volume 6, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson, Jared K. Fletcher
The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: Okay, Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Matt Wilson, Clayton Cowles
En İyi Yeni Bilimkurgu Yazarı İçin Astounding Ödülü
Sam Hawk
R.F. Kuang
Jenn Lyon
Nibedita Sen
Tasha Suri
Emily Tesh
